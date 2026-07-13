Sheng Siong's new S$520 million grocery distribution centre to support more than 120 stores

SINGAPORE: Supermarket group Sheng Siong broke ground on a new S$520 million integrated headquarters and distribution centre on Monday (Jul 13), marking its biggest investment to date.

The new seven-storey facility in Sungei Kadut, expected to be completed in 2029, will sit on a site about 2.5 times larger than Sheng Siong’s current distribution centre in Mandai Link. Spanning more than 61,000 sqm, it is designed to support more than 120 stores, up from the retailer's current network of 90 outlets.

The new centre will feature automated storage and retrieval systems, robotics, intelligent warehouse management systems and multi-temperature storage zones. Sheng Siong said the facility will allow products to reach stores more quickly.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said large players like Sheng Siong have the responsibility and ability to uplift the ecosystem around them through long-term partnerships.

“To the suppliers here, I also encourage you to pursue productivity enhancements for your own operations,” Mr Gan said.

“The government will do our part - supporting product innovation, supply chain resilience and enterprise transformation.”

Sheng Siong Group CEO Lim Hock Chee said the new facility's automation would create opportunities for workers to take on higher-skilled roles, adding that “people will always remain at the heart of our company”.

Founded in 1985, Sheng Siong is one of Singapore's largest supermarket operators. Listed on the Singapore Exchange since 2011, it currently operates 90 stores in Singapore.

