Live, locally-grown shrimp and fish now on sale at 3 Giant supermarkets

SINGAPORE: Supermarket customers will now be able to purchase locally farmed live seafood at three Giant outlets.

Giants branches at Tampines North, IMM and Tengah Plantation Plaza will feature in-store aquatic tanks for fish – including grouper, marine tilapia and sea bass – and vannamei shrimp.

This is the first time live, locally produced shrimp is being sold at supermarkets.

The initiative by farm aggregator Singapore Agro-Food Enterprises Federation (SAFEF) comes amid national efforts to accelerate local food production.

The organisation is working with three land-based farms to supply 2 tonnes of live shrimp every month. Depending on sales figures, they hope to bump up the amount by 10 times to 20 tonnes in a few months.

“If the market response is good, we can scale up,” said the federation’s CEO Ken Cheong. “Prawns’ growth cycle is much shorter, so we can … pace it together with market demand.”