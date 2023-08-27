‘I felt really exhausted’: How a shuttle service has kept these Malaysian nurses at their jobs in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Staff nurse Prasana Devi Mathavan used to rent in Singapore but after her rent went up by 50 per cent after the pandemic, she could no longer afford to live here.

The Malaysian moved to Johor Bahru and travelled daily across the Causeway to her nursing job at Parkway East Hospital. But the long commute took a toll, and in February, Ms Prasana quit.

Two months later, the 33-year-old returned to the hospital when it started a shuttle bus service to fetch nurses living in Johor Bahru to and from work.

"I find there's work-life balance with this shuttle bus service ... before, I had very limited time at home," she said.

This is one of the initiatives hospitals in Singapore have taken to retain nurses, amid concern about manpower shortage in the healthcare industry here.

The attrition rate of nurses in Singapore, and especially foreign nurses, increased in 2021, according to figures provided by the Ministry of Health in a parliamentary reply last August.

Among locals, the attrition rate that year was 7.4 per cent. For foreign nurses, it was even higher at 14.8 per cent. The long working hours, shift work and better job opportunities are some factors that drive them to leave.