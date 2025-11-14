Singapore Airlines CEO says not expecting major impact from Boeing 777-9 delay

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines is not expecting a major impact from the delay in delivery of Boeing 777-9 planes, CEO Goh Choon Phong said on Friday (Nov 14).

"SIA has always built in flex in our fleet plan. So in this case, even with the delay, we don't expect it to have any major impact," he said at a briefing after the release of the airline's first-half results.

Last month, Boeing pushed the first delivery of its long-delayed 777X jet programme out to 2027.

Goh declined to reveal compensation discussions between the airline and Boeing.

"As for delivery delays and all that, or future aircraft supplies, I would just say that in some sense, SIA is in a privileged position as one of the leading carriers, so you can expect that we should have some preferential treatment," he said.

Singapore Airlines on Thursday reported a 68 per cent fall in half-year profit, hit by losses at its Indian associate Air India, higher costs and intensifying competition.