Singapore

SIA says New Zealand couple seated next to passenger with dog accepted refund, travel vouchers
Singapore

SIA says New Zealand couple seated next to passenger with dog accepted refund, travel vouchers

The couple claimed that the dog belonging to a passenger in the premium economy seat next to them was farting and drooling.

SIA says New Zealand couple seated next to passenger with dog accepted refund, travel vouchers

Singapore Airlines (SIA) planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport on Mar 3, 2016. (File photo: Reuters/Edgar Su)

22 Sep 2023 07:53AM (Updated: 22 Sep 2023 07:55AM)
SINGAPORE: A New Zealand couple who were seated next to a passenger with a dog have accepted a refund in fare difference for moving to a lower cabin tier during the flight, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Thursday (Sep 21).

Gill and Warren Press were travelling on an SIA flight from Paris to Singapore in June when they found that the passenger in the premium economy seat next to them had a dog. The dog was snorting, farting and drooling, Mrs Press told New Zealand website Stuff.

The couple were subsequently moved to two seats in economy class after take-off. SIA told CNA on Sep 9 that both passengers were not reseated within the premium economy class cabin as it was full.

"SIA apologises to Mr and Mrs Press for their experience on board their flight from Paris to Singapore," the airline said in response to CNA queries on Thursday.

"SIA has been in touch with them since the incident and appreciates their understanding in this matter.

"They have since accepted a refund of the difference in the fare between their original seats in premium economy class and their subsequent seats in economy class, as well as travel vouchers."

CNA has contacted SIA for more information.

Since April, SIA has forbidden passengers from flying with emotional support dogs but allows assistance dogs on board flights.

On its website, SIA described assistance dogs as animals which are trained to perform certain tasks to assist persons with disabilities.

It described emotional support dogs as companion dogs that alleviate psychological disabilities.

Source: CNA/ec(rj)

Singapore Airlines

