SIA, Scoot carry out checks on Boeing 787 fuel switches following Air India crash preliminary report

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot have checked the fuel switches of the Boeing 787 aircraft in their fleets, SIA said on Tuesday (Jul 15).

This comes after the release of a preliminary report on Jul 12 into the Air India crash last month that killed 260 people, which thrust Boeing engine fuel cutoff switches into the spotlight.

The report showed that the crash occurred because the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner’s fuel control switches were moved from the "run" to "cutoff" position, starving the engines of fuel.

It raised the question of how the switches could have been flipped, given the design of these controls.

In response to CNA queries, SIA said: “As a precautionary measure, SIA and Scoot have carried out and completed checks on the fuel switches of the Boeing 787 aircraft in our fleet.”

“The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,” it added.

CNA has contacted SIA to ask about the outcome of the checks, as well as the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) for comment.