SIA aircraft tail damaged after contact with runway in aborted landing at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: The tail of a Singapore Airlines (SIA) aircraft made contact with the runway during an aborted landing at Changi Airport on Saturday (Jan 24).

The Airbus A350 operating SQ917 from Manila had a "rejected landing" at 6.07pm due to windy conditions, an SIA spokesperson said in response to CNA's queries on Tuesday. It landed safely 25 minutes later.

During the aborted landing, the aircraft's tail came into contact with the runway, the spokesperson added.

This is known as a tail strike, which occurs when the tail of an aircraft comes into contact with the runway during takeoff or landing. Although rare, they can cost airlines millions in repair costs, according to VisaHQ, a travel website.

The SIA spokesperson said the aircraft is undergoing repairs as a result.

After the aborted landing on Saturday, the aircraft, with 256 passengers and 16 crew members onboard, went around and landed safely at 6.32pm and taxied to the terminal uneventfully, the spokesperson added.

All customers and crew disembarked normally.