Changi Airport records all-time high of nearly 70 million passenger movements in 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Changi Airport recorded an all-time high of 69.98 million passenger movements in 2025.

This was an improvement of 3.4 per cent compared to 2024, the Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a media release on Thursday (Jan 22).

Aircraft movements, which include landings and take-offs, rose 2.2 per cent year on year to 374,000 movements.

Airfreight throughput totalled 2.08 million tonnes in 2025, exceeding the previous year by 4.5 per cent.

This makes it one of the best cargo performances in Changi Airport’s history, CAG said.

December 2025 was the busiest month of the year, with 6.3 million passenger movements.

The busiest day of the year was Dec 20 - the Saturday before Christmas - when more than 223,000 passengers passed through Changi’s terminals.

The airport's top five passenger markets for 2025 were China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and India.

China remained the airport's largest traffic market for the second year running.

It posted the strongest growth in 2025, with passenger movements increasing 12.2 per cent versus the year before.

CAG noted that Vietnam and Japan were also among the fastest-growing markets, rising 9.8 per cent and 7 per cent year on year, respectively.

The busiest routes for the year were Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Jakarta, Denpasar (Bali) and Hong Kong.

"Traffic growth in 2025 was broad-based, underpinned by steady travel demand and the air hub’s expanded connectivity," said CAG.

Growth was also seen across all cargo flows - exports, imports and transshipments.

"This can be attributed to the front-loading of activities in the first three quarters of the year, and strong global semiconductors demand on the back of AI, electric vehicles and cleantech growth," CAG said.

Changi’s top five air cargo markets were China, the US, Australia, Hong Kong and India. The top three growth markets were China, US and Taiwan.