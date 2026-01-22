Changi Airport records all-time high of nearly 70 million passenger movements in 2025
China remained Changi Airport's largest traffic market and posted the strongest growth last year.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's Changi Airport recorded an all-time high of 69.98 million passenger movements in 2025.
This was an improvement of 3.4 per cent compared to 2024, the Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a media release on Thursday (Jan 22).
Aircraft movements, which include landings and take-offs, rose 2.2 per cent year on year to 374,000 movements.
Airfreight throughput totalled 2.08 million tonnes in 2025, exceeding the previous year by 4.5 per cent.
This makes it one of the best cargo performances in Changi Airport’s history, CAG said.
December 2025 was the busiest month of the year, with 6.3 million passenger movements.
The busiest day of the year was Dec 20 - the Saturday before Christmas - when more than 223,000 passengers passed through Changi’s terminals.
The airport's top five passenger markets for 2025 were China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and India.
China remained the airport's largest traffic market for the second year running.
It posted the strongest growth in 2025, with passenger movements increasing 12.2 per cent versus the year before.
CAG noted that Vietnam and Japan were also among the fastest-growing markets, rising 9.8 per cent and 7 per cent year on year, respectively.
The busiest routes for the year were Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Jakarta, Denpasar (Bali) and Hong Kong.
"Traffic growth in 2025 was broad-based, underpinned by steady travel demand and the air hub’s expanded connectivity," said CAG.
Growth was also seen across all cargo flows - exports, imports and transshipments.
"This can be attributed to the front-loading of activities in the first three quarters of the year, and strong global semiconductors demand on the back of AI, electric vehicles and cleantech growth," CAG said.
Changi’s top five air cargo markets were China, the US, Australia, Hong Kong and India. The top three growth markets were China, US and Taiwan.
GLOBAL CONNECTIVITY
Changi Airport added 13 city links to its global footprint in 2025 - a record year for network growth, CAG said.
The new destinations are: Changchun, Harbin, Lanzhou, Yichang and Zhangjiajie in China, Labuan Bajo, Padang and Semarang in Indonesia, Vienna (Austria), Vijayawada (India), Kota Bharu (Malaysia), Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia) and Nha Trang (Vietnam).
CAG noted that Ulaanbaatar is Singapore’s first direct connection to Mongolia.
"The new routes in China and Southeast Asia also represent Changi Airport’s ongoing efforts to diversify its network in Asia and enhance its competitiveness as a hub."
Changi Airport also welcomed two new passenger airlines: MIAT Mongolian Airlines and Pelita Air.
New freighter airline JD Airlines began thrice-weekly Shenzhen-Singapore freighter services in 2025.
Turkish Cargo reinstated its freighter operations at Changi Airport with a weekly Istanbul-Ho Chi Minh City-Singapore freighter service, boosting connections to China, Europe and Southeast Asia.
FedEx Express also expanded its network with the launch of non-stop freighter services to Anchorage, providing dedicated capacity on the Singapore-US lane, CAG added.
Mr Yam Kum Weng, CEO of CAG, said that Changi Airport's strong performance came amid "a volatile global environment".
"As travel demand in Asia grows, Changi is actively seeking to expand its network in the region, including emerging secondary cities which are witnessing rapid economic and promising tourism developments.
"As we enter 2026, we look forward to creating new opportunities for airlines and businesses. CAG will also continue to enhance the experience of travellers through greater innovation to deliver higher efficiencies and more seamless operations."
As of January 2026, about 100 airlines operate more than 7,300 weekly scheduled flights at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to more than 170 cities in 50 countries and territories worldwide, noted CAG.