Singapore can play central role as Asia seeks climate financing solutions: Asian Development Bank regional director

SINGAPORE: There is an urgent need for Asia to accelerate its financing efforts in order to achieve its net zero emission targets, especially as it contributes a majority of global emissions, said a regional director at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday (Aug 16).

“The challenge is great. More than 50 per cent of the global emissions of the world come from Asia and the Pacific. Tackling climate change is critical and it needs to be done today,” Mr Jackie Surtani, the ADB’s regional director for Singapore, told CNA’s Asia First.

He noted the huge financing gap in Asia and globally, with estimates showing that as much as US$5 trillion is needed annually to achieve net zero emissions.

Mr Surtani called for a concerted effort involving both public sector commitment and increased private sector investment to meet the goals.