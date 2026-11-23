Singapore approves poultry, pork and egg imports from China’s Hainan as both countries announce 29 agreements
Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang co-chaired the annual talks, which also reviewed three flagship joint projects.
SINGAPORE: Singapore and China announced 29 agreements spanning digital trade, innovation, sports and healthcare on Monday (Nov 23), while Singapore approved imports of poultry, pork and eggs from China’s Hainan province.
The announcements came at the 22nd Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation, the apex bilateral platform convened annually to review cooperation between the two countries. It was held during Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang’s official visit to Singapore from Nov 22 to 23.
Mr Ding co-chaired the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong.
This makes Hainan the first province in China approved to export frozen and chilled poultry and shell eggs to Singapore, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary.
Speaking during a panel interview following the JCBC, he said: "This means more choices for Singapore consumers and importers, and new opportunities for Hainan’s producers."
He added that Singaporeans can look forward to products such as Hainanese goose and Wenchang chicken, a traditional poached chicken dish from the region.
Three Joint Steering Council meetings were also held to review the progress of Singapore and China's three flagship government-to-government projects – the Suzhou Industrial Park, Tianjin Eco-City and China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity.
At the meeting's close, Mr Gan highlighted key aspects of the discussions, including a fast payment systems linkage for small-value payment transfers to complement the growing range of payment channels between the two countries.
This will make it easier for people and businesses to access the Chinese market and boost commerce and tourism, Mr Gan said.
At the close of the bilateral meeting, Mr Gan said: "Even as circumstances change, both sides have continued to adapt, build on our complementary strengths, and find new areas of practical cooperation."
TRADE, SMART CUSTOMS
The agreements cover a broad range of areas, including trade in services, customs cooperation, agricultural technology, public health and industrial development.
One is a memorandum of understanding on digital trade between Singapore’s Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry, China’s Ministry of Commerce and the Chongqing Municipal Government. It aims to build a more efficient and trusted digital trade ecosystem linking Southeast Asia and western China through Singapore and Chongqing.
It will focus on developing projects in areas such as digital trade documentation, including the digitalisation and cross-border recognition of electronic trade documents.
The countries also signed memoranda of understanding on trade in services and innovation. Cooperation in trade in services, first established in 2013, has spanned sectors including healthcare, eldercare, tourism, legal services, sustainability and digital trade. The renewed agreement will deepen cooperation in these areas.
On customs, one agreement establishes a smart customs cooperation partnership to advance intelligent customs control, facilitate trade and support digital modernisation. Both sides will exchange technology-driven practices and innovations in customs digitalisation.
The other renews cooperation between Singapore Customs and China’s General Administration of Customs, with an expanded focus on new technologies and smart customs controls.
ECONOMIC CORRIDOR WITH SOUTHEAST ASIA, HEALTHCARE
The two countries will also set up an economic corridor connecting China’s Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region with Southeast Asia.
It aims to help Singapore companies establish operations in Xiongan New Area and Tianjin Eco-City, while supporting Chinese enterprises seeking to expand into Singapore and Southeast Asia.
Separately, JTC Corporation and the Suzhou Industrial Park Administrative Committee signed an agreement to promote digital and intelligent industrial development. It covers the international expansion of digital and intelligent enterprises and wider channels for two-way investment promotion.
Other agreements cover cooperation in agricultural science and technology and regulatory cooperation on medicine.
The Singapore National Olympic Council and the Chinese Olympic Committee also signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation and exchanges in sport.
This provides a framework for both sides to strengthen bilateral cooperation in sport through regular dialogue and exchanges on matters of mutual interest, closer collaboration on international sport affairs, and greater participation of athletes in sporting competitions in both countries.