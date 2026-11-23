SINGAPORE: Singapore and China announced 29 agreements spanning digital trade, innovation, sports and healthcare on Monday (Nov 23), while Singapore approved imports of poultry, pork and eggs from China’s Hainan province.

The announcements came at the 22nd Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation, the apex bilateral platform convened annually to review cooperation between the two countries. It was held during Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang’s official visit to Singapore from Nov 22 to 23.

Mr Ding co-chaired the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong.

This makes Hainan the first province in China approved to export frozen and chilled poultry and shell eggs to Singapore, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary.

Speaking during a panel interview following the JCBC, he said: "This means more choices for Singapore consumers and importers, and new opportunities for Hainan’s producers."

He added that Singaporeans can look forward to products such as Hainanese goose and Wenchang chicken, a traditional poached chicken dish from the region.