Some Singapore clinics report rise in pickleball injuries as sport’s popularity surges

SINGAPORE’S PICKLEBALL BOOM

Online pickleball groups have sprouted across Singapore, helping newcomers find playing partners and communities.



But as the sport’s popularity surges, doctors are reporting an increase in injuries among players pushing themselves too hard.



Arete Orthopaedic Centre, for instance, has seen twice as many patients with pickleball-related injuries this year, compared with last year.



Dr Wang Lushun, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon at the clinic, said many players underestimate the sport’s physical demands.



Most cases he has treated are over 40 years of age and prone to tendon or joint issues, or beginners who lack proper form and equipment. Some used to be avid badminton or tennis players looking for a less intense alternative, only to get wounded playing pickleball.



“This game brings certain kinds of challenges that are different in the mechanics (compared to other paddle or racquet sports). In pickleball, there are a lot of sudden side-to-side movements, so that can cause knee twisting (and) ankle twisting,” Dr Wang said.



“There's also quite a lot of forward and backward play, because you go in for the drop shot and then you may need to run backwards a lot. All these things can catch people off guard, so they might fall.”



Common injuries in pickleball include knee and ankle sprains or ligament tears, as well as shoulder and elbow strains resulting from falls or repetitive swinging motions.



In more serious cases, players may be struck in the eye by the ball – leading to anything from a black eye to a detached retina.