The growing pains of a popular sport: Pickleball struggles for space in Singapore

SINGAPORE: When Singaporean pickleball coach Wil Heng first came across the sport in 2022, it was as if he had found a way to be transported back to his childhood.

The 41-year-old likened it to a kampung activity, with friends meeting up to sweat, exercise and have fun. He started playing as often as five times a week.

But these days, the frequency of his games has dropped.

“If there is one court to play, the ratio will be maybe 50 people fighting for (it),” said Mr Heng, who now tries to play during off-peak hours instead.

There is no publicly available information on the current number of active players of pickleball, which combines aspects of badminton, tennis and table tennis.

But when pickleball court bookings were first piloted at ActiveSG sport halls in 2014, there were fewer than 20 bookings each month, a spokesperson from the Sport Singapore (SportSG) governing body said.

In comparison, there were close to 8,000 per month across ActiveSG facilities in the first half of 2025.

The People’s Association has also reported a 40 per cent increase in pickleball participation at an annual championship this year, from the previous year.

And data from the Singapore Pickleball Association (SPA) showed that participants in the annual Pesta Sukan competition jumped nearly fivefold from 424 in 2022 to 2,106 this year.

SPA president Lim Ee Kiong told CNA that although pickleball's barrier to entry was "very low", he always imagined the sport's growth "would probably be a little bit more manageable, and not so exponential”.