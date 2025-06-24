Singapore College of Islamic Studies advisory panel holds first meeting
“Our success will be measured not just by the institution we build, but by the impact our graduates will have on society,” says Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim.
SINGAPORE: The advisory panel for the Singapore College of Islamic Studies (SCIS) gathered for its inaugural meeting on Tuesday (Jun 24), bringing together scholars from global institutions.
The panel comprises leading academics and experts who have developed various programmes worldwide, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).
"Their collective expertise spans decades of scholarly excellence in both traditional Islamic sciences and contemporary education," it added.
In his opening remarks at Swissotel The Stamford on Tuesday, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said the SCIS is a “longstanding aspiration” of the Singapore Muslim community and a key milestone in the country’s Islamic education landscape.
"It will offer a distinctive pathway that seamlessly integrates Islamic scholarship with contemporary disciplines, underpinned by robust pedagogical foundations," said Associate Professor Faishal, who is also chairperson of the advisory panel.
With the rapid advancement of technology, evolving social norms and global interconnectedness creating increasingly complex problems, fresh approaches to religious guidance and education are required, said Assoc Prof Faisha.
Therefore, graduates from SCIS need to become religious scholars and professionals who are deeply anchored in Singapore's multiracial and multireligious context, as well as thought leaders who can effectively articulate and guide the practice of Islam in modern, plural societies, he added.
“Looking ahead, our success will be measured not just by the institution we build, but by the impact our graduates will have on society - as religious scholars who understand both their faith and their context, as thought leaders who can guide our community through challenging times, and as bridge builders who can foster understanding across communities.”
PRODUCING SCHOLARS AND LEADERS
Mufti of Singapore, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, said that at the undergraduate level, many religious teachers and scholars who study abroad have gaps in knowledge, skills and competencies.
There are knowledge gaps in understanding Singapore’s “unique context”, not only because of its cultural and religious diversity, but also the broader way of life, he added.
As for skills and competencies, Dr Nazirudin said shortcomings are mostly work, language and technology related.
“We've always been supportive of our students to study in renowned Islamic institutions – Al Azhar, Jordan, Morocco and many others. But we also acknowledge that there is an equally significant degree of uniqueness in our conditions and experience that needs serious attention," he said.
He added: "If this uniqueness is not carefully addressed in the way Islam and its cultures are studied and taught, or it's not given enough attention in terms of how to deal with the unique challenges that this brings, eventually it will grow to become a big challenge in matters of religious leadership for a community that is almost impossible to overcome."
The SCIS needs to strike the right balance between the focus of tradition and the emphasis on context, Dr Nazirudin said.
"This is a balance we must continue to work on. And in fact, if anything, this will be one of the most major contributions of the college – to be able to find the right balance and to reduce the divergence between the two."
Joining Assoc Prof Faishal and Dr Nazirudin on the advisory panel are eight other members:
- Professor Tan Tai Yong, president of the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS)
- Professor Lily Kong, president of Singapore Management University (SMU)
- Professor Mona Siddiqui, professor of Islamic and Interreligious Studies at Edinburgh University
- Dr Nazir Mohmaed Ayyad, the grand mufti of Egypt
- Dr Salama Dawood, president of Al-Azhar University
- Professor Driss Fassi Fihri, vice-president of Al-Qarawiyyin University
- Professor Dr Abdul Rahman Alkilani
- Professor Koutoub Moustapha Sano, secretary-general of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy
The new Islamic college will offer a full-time undergraduate degree programme allowing students to major in either Islamic Studies or Social Sciences, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in November 2024.
The Islamic studies track will enable graduates to be fluent in the application of Islamic traditions and principles that are appropriate for the modern world and contextualised to Singapore's society, said MUIS.
The Social Sciences route will allow students to develop competencies in vocational skills, such as social work and counselling.
MUIS has partnered SUSS to develop the social science track, and with three foreign Islamic institutions to develop the Islamic Studies track.
SCIS will take in its first cohort of 60 students in 2028, with classes held at MUIS’ learning campus near Bencoolen Mosque.
"I'm confident our graduates will emerge as religious scholars who understand both Islamic principles and Singapore's unique social fabric," Assoc Prof Faishal said.
"Together, we will ensure SCIS serves the religious needs of Singapore's Muslim community and contributes towards Islamic thought leadership, and at the same time, help to develop our nation," he added.