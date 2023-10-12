Singapore condemns Hamas' terror attack on Israel, atrocities 'cannot be justified by any rationale': Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: The atrocities committed in Hamas' terror attack on Israel "cannot be justified by any rationale whatsoever", said Singapore's Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Thursday (Oct 12).

"It is possible to hold very strong views on what is happening in the region," he said.

"It is possible to deplore how the Palestinians have been treated over the years. It is possible to deeply sympathise with the plight of the Palestinians, and yet still unequivocally condemn the terrorist attacks carried out in Israel."

On Oct 7, militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, with hundreds of gunmen pouring across the barrier fence and rampaging through towns, killing at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Israel has put Gaza under total siege and has so far killed about 1,200 people in a bombing campaign that has obliterated entire neighbourhoods.

"Hamas’ attack on Israel – attacking and massacring civilians is a massive terrorist attack. The kidnapping and unjustified murder of children – the acts of cruelty are shocking, and horrifying," Mr Shanmugam told reporters.

"And this extreme violence must be condemned in clear, unequivocal terms."

He added that Singapore's support of the two-state solution is "well known" and has been stated repeatedly.

Singapore has previously said that it hopes both the Israeli and Palestinian sides would find ways to engage in direct negotiations on the basis of a two-state solution, with them living side-by-side in peace and security.

There will be a "very severe" reaction to Hamas' attack, and Israel is going to react "with its full might", said the minister.

Israel’s response should be consistent with international law and international rules for war, he said, noting that other countries have also made this point.

MUST NOT LET IT AFFECT SINGAPORE'S PEACE

“We condemn all acts of terrorism and wanton violence. But we must not let these events happening externally affect the internal situation in Singapore,” said Mr Shanmugam.

Singapore must maintain its racial and religious peace, as well as stay vigilant, since terrorist groups will exploit such conflicts, said the minister.

These groups have already issued calls for followers to join in a wider jihad against Israel, and there have been reports of anti-Semitic attacks overseas, he added.

So far, Singapore has managed to avoid letting international events like these destabilise its internal situation.

“This is going to be quite a tough period. But our fundamental attitude cannot change. we are all Singaporeans, we have a precious peace within Singapore. We must never let external events affect that.”