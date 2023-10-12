Singapore must not let Israel-Hamas conflict affect its racial and religious peace, says Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Singapore must not let the Israel-Hamas conflict affect its internal situation, and the country must maintain its racial and religious peace, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam on Thursday (Oct 12).

On Oct 7, militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, with hundreds of gunmen pouring across the barrier fence and rampaging through towns, killing at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Israel has put Gaza under total siege and has so far killed about 1,200 people in a bombing campaign that has obliterated entire neighbourhoods.

Speaking to journalists about the conflict, Mr Shanmugam noted that there is going to be "a very severe reaction" to Hamas' attack as Israel is going to react with its "full might".

Israel’s response should be consistent with international law and international rules of war, he added, noting that other countries have also made this point.

“We condemn all acts of terrorism and wanton violence. But we must not let these events happening externally affect the internal situation in Singapore,” he said.

"We must, in Singapore, maintain our racial and religious peace. We have to stay vigilant. Terrorist groups will try and exploit such conflicts."

These groups have already issued calls for followers to "join in a wider jihad against Israel", and there have been reports of anti-Semitic attacks overseas, he added.

“Our position has been made very clear over the years. We act against anyone who promotes or espouses extremism and violence,” said Mr Shanmugam.

Under the Internal Security Act, authorities have detained Singaporeans who “fell for the pro-Hamas narrative” – one in March 2021 and another in November 2022.

Both of them wanted to travel to Gaza to fight alongside Hamas, and the one detained in March 2021 also planned a knife attack against Jews at a synagogue in Singapore.

Individuals who intended to attack Muslim targets in Singapore have also been detained, said the minister.

For example, a boy was detained in December 2020 for making plans to conduct knife attacks against Muslims in two mosques in Singapore, after being influenced by the Christchurch attack.

“So far, we have managed to avoid letting international events like these destabilise us within Singapore,” he said.

“This is going to be quite a tough period. But our fundamental attitude cannot change. We are all Singaporeans, we have a precious peace within Singapore, we must never let external events affect that.”