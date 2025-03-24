Singapore’s core inflation falls to 0.6% in February, lowest in nearly four years

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation fell to 0.6 per cent year-on-year in February, a near four-year low, official figures showed on Monday (Mar 24).

This is down from 0.8 per cent in January and the fifth consecutive fall in the figure.

The last time core inflation was lower than 0.6 per cent was in March 2021, when it came in at 0.5 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, core inflation - which excludes accommodation and private transport - increased by 0.1 per cent.

Overall inflation eased to 0.9 per cent year-on-year in February from 1.2 per cent in January, reflecting a moderation in private transport inflation in addition to the fall in core inflation, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

On a month-on-month basis, overall inflation increased by 0.8 per cent.