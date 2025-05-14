Singapore businesses dust off contingency plans following recent increase in COVID-19 cases

“We were actually involved in the transportation of people coming back from overseas, going for quarantine,” he said, recalling how drivers had to wear face shields and gloves in addition to other personal protective equipment.

Mr Dinesh added that their drivers currently wear N95 masks, a practice maintained since the pandemic.

He said these N95 masks are “more than enough” for the present situation, and the company does not intend to install air purifiers onboard the buses for now.

The company’s buses and vans are also sanitised twice a day.

With staffing levels a consideration in case of illness, Mr Dinesh said the company has flexible work protocols for its employees, such as requiring administrative staff to work from home if they are ill with COVID-19.

He said there is also a contingency plan should drivers also fall ill, allowing for quick workforce adjustment.

"We have a schedule on a day-to-day basis. When … two or three or maybe four or five drivers come down … we'll just reshuffle the whole schedule,” added Mr Dinesh, who said any reshuffling will not add more shifts to the company’s drivers.

He said although none of his staff have been ill with COVID-19 this year, the company is still focused on monitoring the situation and taking precautions to keep their passengers safe.