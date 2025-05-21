Singapore begins breeding larger, fast-growing tilapia to boost demand for domestic seafood

SINGAPORE: In a bid to boost demand for local produce, efforts are being made in Singapore to breed bigger marine tilapia fish that have better chances of survival.

These initiatives are part of the Singapore Aquaculture Plan, which looks to enhance and optimise the production of seafood by the domestic aquaculture sector, according to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Accredited farms may buy these young fish - also known as fingerlings - from a centre dedicated for this purpose.

They will cost up to 50 cents each, the same price as those fingerlings imported from Malaysia and Indonesia.

ENSURING QUALITY FISH

A constant supply of good quality baby fish from the National Broodstock Centre (NBC) is expected to help local farms scale up production, said the Singapore Agro-Food Enterprises Federation (SAFEF).

The NBC for marine tilapia was established by the SFA and SAFEF to help bolster food security by supplying local farms with genetically superior eggs and fingerlings with higher rates of survival.