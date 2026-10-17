Singapore haze eases overnight, but air quality remains unhealthy
NEA says the transport of smoke haze from Kalimantan to Singapore could ease on Saturday, with shifting winds and showers expected over Singapore and the surrounding region.
SINGAPORE: The haze situation in Singapore appeared to have eased overnight, with air pollution readings falling from Friday's highs, although air quality remained in the unhealthy range across the island on Saturday morning (Oct 17).
As at 7am, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 144 to 191, with the highest reading recorded in central Singapore.
The readings were lower than those recorded on Friday, when the PSI climbed to as high as 229, entering the very unhealthy range and reaching its highest level this year.
The 1-hour PM2.5 readings, which provide a more immediate indication of air quality, ranged from 75 to 119 at 7am. These were within the elevated band, which covers readings of 56 to 150.
The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Friday that dense smoke haze from fires in Kalimantan continued to drift towards Singapore under prevailing southeasterly winds. Smoke haze was also observed over Sumatra.
However, the agency said the transport of smoke haze from Kalimantan to Singapore could ease on Saturday, with showers expected over Singapore and the surrounding region, including parts of Kalimantan.
Winds are also forecast to shift to blow from the southeast or south-southeast, potentially reducing the amount of smoke haze reaching Singapore from Kalimantan.
Some smoke haze from Sumatra could still drift towards Singapore, NEA cautioned.
Despite the improvement in overnight readings, the agency has forecast the 24-hour PSI for Saturday to range from 150 to 230, spanning the unhealthy and very unhealthy categories.
Conditions could improve further on Sunday and Monday, with showers forecast over Singapore and parts of Kalimantan. Winds are also expected to gradually weaken and blow from the southeast or south, potentially further reducing the transport of haze from Kalimantan.
MASK ADVISORY
Under the Ministry of Health's (MOH) latest haze advisory, members of the public are advised to refer to 1-hour PM2.5 readings, rather than the 24-hour PSI, when deciding whether to wear a mask for immediate outdoor activities.
The 1-hour PM2.5 reading provides a more immediate indication of air quality, while the 24-hour PSI forecast remains the basis for planning activities the following day.
MOH said vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should avoid outdoor activities when hourly PM2.5 readings are in the high band of 151 to 250.
Those who need to go outdoors for immediate activities may wear a well-fitting N95 mask or equivalent to reduce their exposure to haze particles.
When PM2.5 readings reach the very high band of 251 and above, healthy individuals should also minimise all outdoor activities. Those who need to venture outdoors may similarly use an N95 mask for protection.
The ministry also cautioned that elderly people, pregnant women and those with severe heart or lung conditions who experience breathing difficulties should consult their doctor before using an N95 mask.
Those who experience discomfort while wearing one should take a break from using it.
Besides N95 masks, KN95, FFP2 and KF94 masks are also effective in reducing exposure to haze particles, MOH said.
Members of the public can visit the HazeMaskGoWhere website for more information on collection locations and live updates on mask availability at the vending machines.