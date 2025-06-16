Green economy a promising new area for Singapore-Indonesia cooperation, says PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The green economy is one promising new area of cooperation for Singapore and Indonesia to “help ourselves, help each other and help the world”, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday (Jun 16).

“We know that climate change will have an outsized impact on small island and archipelagic states like ours, but we can turn our vulnerabilities into opportunities,” he said during a joint press conference with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Parliament House.

The Indonesian leader arrived in Singapore on Sunday evening for a two-day state visit - his first here since taking office last October - and was welcomed upon arrival by Mr Wong.

The two leaders met on Monday for the 8th Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat, their first in their current capacities. The retreat is the highest-level platform between the two countries.

Mr Wong said that both sides have signed three memoranda of understanding (MOUs) on cross-border electricity trade, carbon capture and storage and the sustainable industrial zone

“Working together, we can create new opportunities for growth while realising our green and sustainability goals,” he said.

The partnership was marked with a Milestone Ceremony for Project Development, representing “both countries’ shared commitment to implement the MOUs, by supporting decarbonisation projects that will realise our shared ambitions and yield win-win benefits”, the Trade and Industry Ministry said in a press release.

Mr Wong said that both countries’ work on the green economy “reinforces our already robust and multifaceted economic ties”.

In his remarks, Mr Prabowo congratulated Mr Wong on his re-election at the recent General Election and also thanked him for attending his inauguration ceremony last year.

He added that Singapore has initiated many successful policies, some of which he wanted to “copy with pride”, such as Singapore’s housing policy and its sovereign wealth fund model.

“I spent some years as a boy here. I witnessed the early days of Singapore. And to be very frank, I've always admired the success of Singapore, and especially the success of the early leaders of Singapore, the leadership, statesmanship,” said Mr Prabowo.

He called the leaders’ retreat “very productive and very successful”, with 19 deliverables produced across various sectors.

On Monday, both leaders witnessed the exchange of various agreements for cooperation between the countries.

Among them was the Joint Report to Leaders on the Six Bilateral Economic Working Group (6WG) Ministerial Meeting. The 6WG is a key economic platform between both sides focused on economic cooperation in six areas: The Batam, Bintan and Karimun region and other Special Economic Zones, investments, manpower, transport, agri-business and tourism.

Both countries also exchanged MOUs on food safety and agriculture technology; cross-border electricity interconnection and trading, renewable and low-carbon energy technologies, energy efficiency and conservation; and cooperation in cross-border carbon capture and storage.

Mr Prabowo said he invites Singapore’s active participation in Indonesia’s efforts to transform its health sector.

“I plan to open more medical colleges and more nursing colleges, and this is, I think, an area where Singapore's experience can benefit us,” he said.

He added that he welcomes “the opportunity for Indonesian migrant workers to work here in a good and friendly environment”.

“Prime Minister Wong and I agreed there's great potential to strengthen cooperation in the placement of skilled caregivers from Indonesia and Singapore,” added Mr Prabowo.

REGIONAL AND GLOBAL MATTERS

Both leaders also discussed regional and global affairs during Monday’s meetings.

“We expressed deep concern over the situation in Gaza and the escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict,” said Mr Prabowo.

“We emphasised the importance of peaceful solution negotiation, and we call for an immediate ceasefire.”

He added that both sides agreed that efforts must continue to be focused towards achieving engagement and a peaceful outcome in Myanmar.

“As founding members of ASEAN, we will continue to work closely with our fellow ASEAN member states to strengthen our region and to uphold the rules-based multilateral system,” said Mr Wong.

He added that Singapore supports Indonesia’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Indonesia had in September applied to join the trading bloc, of which Singapore is a founding member.

“We are in the midst of profound global change, but for nearly 60 years, Indonesia and Singapore have stood shoulder to shoulder as partners in the face of multiple challenges,” said Mr Wong.

He also took stock of the Expanded Framework Agreements (EFA) between both sides – on key areas of airspace management, defence and extradition – which entered into force in March last year.

Both countries have signed a joint update on defence cooperation, while the Flight Information Region agreement has been successfully implemented, said Mr Wong.

“Indonesian personnel are stationed in Singapore. We welcome them, and they are working smoothly with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore to ensure safe and efficient traffic and air traffic management,” he said.

Mr Wong added that the first case under the extradition treaty is now before the Singapore courts, made possible through the close collaboration between both sides’ legal and law enforcement agencies.

“The successful implementation of the three agreements is testament to Singapore and Indonesia's ability to work through complicated issues with respect and trust for one another,” said Mr Wong.

He said that both countries’ trade and investment links remain strong, noting that Singapore has been Indonesia's top source of foreign investments for more than a decade. Last year, Singapore accounted for over a third of foreign investment into Indonesia, said Mr Wong.

He noted the importance of people-to-people exchanges between both sides, including internship opportunities for youths to work in one another's countries. This would be enabled by improvements in connectivity between both countries, said Mr Wong.

NAMING ORCHID AFTER LATE MOTHER

On Monday, Mr Prabowo received a ceremonial welcome at Parliament House and called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

He was also presented with a new orchid hybrid, the Paraphalanthe Dora Sigar Soemitro, named after his late mother.

“I was given the honour of nominating a name, and I nominated the name of my mother to give respect to her for having raised me, for having raised maybe a difficult boy in his younger days, but finally, he became president of Indonesia,” said Mr Prabowo.

Mr Tharman then hosted a state banquet for his Indonesian counterpart at the Raffles Hotel.

In his speech during the lunch, Mr Tharman said that Singapore and Indonesia have “opened a new era in our relationship” over the past few years.

“But there is more that we can and must do together. Under Pak President’s leadership, we are now making bold strides to push the frontiers of cooperation, such as in the green economy, manufacturing, digitalisation, and education,” he said.

“There is much potential in each of the areas of cooperation that our governments have embarked on."

Mr Tharman added that both sides can also work together as founding members of ASEAN, to blaze a path forward for the regional bloc.