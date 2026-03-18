Singapore and Japan upgrade ties to Strategic Partnership, expand cooperation in five areas

TOKYO: Singapore and Japan announced on Wednesday (Mar 18) the upgrading of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, with expanded cooperation across five areas.

The upgrade in ties was announced by Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Mr Wong is making his first visit to Japan as prime minister. He met Ms Takaichi during the visit and she hosted him to a working dinner.

Welcoming Mr Wong, Ms Takaichi expressed hopes that both countries' ties will deepen through diverse exchanges and programmes this year.

"Our two nations, as like-minded countries, have together defended and promoted rules-based free and open international order and free trade. Japan and Singapore are firmly united as nations that can place confidence in each other," she said.

Mr Wong said that Japan has been a reliable and valuable partner for Singapore throughout the past 60 years.



"Today, our relationship has matured, and we have become partners with similar strategic outlooks and complementary strengths, and our cooperation is multifaceted, substantial and mutually beneficial," he added.

"There is a strategic imperative to deepen our cooperation further, especially as we face profound changes in the world today, with more uncertainty, fragmentation and disruption.

"Both Japan and Singapore share similar strategic principles and views of the world. And as like-minded partners, I believe we can work together to uphold a multilateral, rules-based system and an open and inclusive regional architecture."

In a statement, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the two leaders affirmed the partnership between Singapore and Japan on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"They welcomed robust bilateral economic ties, noting that Singapore and Japan are each other’s top investors," added MFA.

"They agreed to deepen cooperation in areas such as the green and digital economies as well as supply chain and economic resilience.

"This will help both countries better navigate the uncertain geopolitical environment, and deliver benefits for our peoples and businesses."

Both prime ministers agreed on the importance of working together to uphold free and open trade, the rules-based international order and the open regional architecture with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at its centre.

"As the country coordinator for ASEAN-Japan relations, Prime Minister Wong committed to work closely with Japan to implement the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP)," said MFA.

"This includes deepening economic integration and collaborating on digital and green initiatives, such as the ASEAN Power Grid. The prime ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East."

The ministry said the Strategic Partnership provides a framework to "deepen and expand bilateral cooperation in existing and forward-looking areas, which can serve as pathfinders for broader regional and international cooperation".

Mr Wong also had separate meetings with former Japanese prime ministers Shigeru Ishiba, Fumio Kishida and Taro Aso.

"He thanked them for their contributions to strengthening bilateral cooperation and deepening Japan’s engagement with the region. They also discussed regional and international affairs," said MFA.

A joint statement from both countries laid out the details of the Strategic Partnership.

This partnership will deepen the foundations of the relationship and expand cooperation in several areas, including:

Promotion of free trade and economic cooperation Digitalisation and technology Security and defence Green transition and energy cooperation Partnerships and exchanges

The foreign ministers of both countries will oversee the progress in implementing the Strategic Partnership. It will be regularly reviewed to ensure that the bilateral cooperation remains relevant and future-ready, said the joint statement.