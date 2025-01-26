Logo
Singapore

Singapore leaders congratulate India counterparts on its 76th Republic Day
Singapore leaders congratulate India counterparts on its 76th Republic Day

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi, India's President Droupadi Murmu, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Jan 16, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Altaf Hussain)

26 Jan 2025 10:02AM
SINGAPORE: Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong have written to their counterparts to convey their congratulations on India's 76th Republic Day on Sunday (Jan 26).

In his letter to India's President Droupadi Murmu, Mr Tharman said Singapore-India relations have grown significantly "in depth and breadth over the years".

"They are now on a new trajectory, with the two nations having embarked on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singapore in September 2024," he said.

"I deeply appreciate your generous hospitality during my state visit earlier this month, when Singapore and India marked 60 years of diplomatic relations."

He added that the governments and enterprises of both countries are working on several "forward-looking areas", including the development of India's semiconductor ecosystem, new generation industrial parks, connectivity, as well as renewable energy and sustainability initiatives.

"India has seen remarkable transformation, that has uplifted the lives of hundreds of millions, including the rural poor, and created a burgeoning middle class. It has set ambitious social and economic goals for the future, and is on track to achieve them," said Mr Tharman.

He noted that there is room to increase cooperation at the state level, including the eastern states that have been identified as a new engine of growth for India.

"Singapore believes in India’s future. We will continue to support and invest in India’s growth and development in fields of mutual interest, and look forward to many more decades of close partnership," said the president, adding his well-wishes to Ms Murmu and the people of India.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at AEM Singapore on Sep 5, 2024. (Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Information)

"CLOSE FRIENDSHIP"

In his letter to Mr Modi, Mr Wong said Singapore and India share a close friendship.

"I am happy to note that our relations have grown significantly, underpinned by wide-ranging cooperation in trade, finance, education, and defence amongst others. Through the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, we are exploring collaboration in new pillars like sustainability, digitalisation, advanced manufacturing, and connectivity," he added.

Mr Wong said he was delighted to host Mr Modi during his official visit to Singapore last September, and that both countries are making good progress in implementing the initiatives discussed.

"I am confident that our partnership will continue to grow from strength to strength," said Singapore's prime minister.

He noted that India is now the world's fifth-largest economy and is projected to become the third largest in the coming years.

The country has made "extraordinary efforts" to improve the lives of its people – from electrifying villages and providing clean cooking gas, to building millions of household toilets and establishing primary healthcare and rural childcare centres.

Mr Wong also welcomed India's continued engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), given the vital role India plays in peace, prosperity and stability in the region.

"We have made good progress in advancing ASEAN-India relations over the years, including the upgrade of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022, when Singapore was the country coordinator for India," said Mr Wong. 

"We can continue to build on this partnership, especially in emerging areas like the digital and green economies."

The prime minister said he looked forward to visiting India and continuing their conversation on how to further deepen relations between both countries.

He wished Mr Modi and the people of India a festive day of celebrations and many more years of success.

Source: CNA/mi

