Singapore to introduce licensing framework for social residential homes

SINGAPORE: Singapore will introduce legislation in 2025 to license and raise standards of care in social residential homes.

These refer to facilities that provide accommodation to people who require care, support, or social intervention, such as those with disabilities or destitute adults.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said on Monday (Mar 10) that an upcoming Social Residential Homes Bill will introduce a licensing framework to improve the quality of care and ultimately residents’ safety, well-being and welfare.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will also invest in training and building up the capabilities of operators of these homes, Mr Masagos said during the ministry’s Budget debate.

MSF said in a separate factsheet that this would standardise and ensure continuity of care for vulnerable residents.

"At the same time, the Bill provides for the possibility of homes evolving to meet residents’ needs, where different client profiles could be housed together," Mr Masagos said in parliament.

WHAT THE BILL COULD LOOK LIKE

Government feedback unit REACH consulted the public on the Bill from November last year to January.

According to information published by MSF on REACH’s website, the Bill aims to replace the Homes for the Aged Act (HFAA) that regulates sheltered homes, and supersede existing provisions on care standards for homes in the Children and Young Persons Act and Destitute Persons Act.

MSF is also looking to adopt a “risk-based regulatory approach” to license social residential homes in phases, beginning with the most vulnerable and most reliant residents.

Facilities listed by MSF include children’s homes, children disability homes, sheltered homes, welfare homes, and adult disability homes and hostels.

Among the feedback from over 30 respondents was an emphasis on the need to clearly define the circumstances under which restraints may be used in social residential homes, such as in cases of self-harm or potential harm to others, according to the REACH website.

The respondents - a group including staff and board members of homes, family members of residents and members of the public - also agreed on the need for penalties to deal with serious breaches and egregious offences.