'Have to accept' that national identity may not be the most important identity for many Singaporeans: SM Lee

SINGAPORE: While the national identity has grown stronger as generations of Singaporeans tide through different crises, it may not be the only or most important identity for many Singaporeans, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Sep 9).

Other aspects, such as race and religion, also form key parts of people’s lives, and there is a need to recognise that, he said.

“For many people, being Singaporean is important, but it may not be the most important part of your identity, and we have to accept that's the way people are,” said Mr Lee at an annual National University of Singapore (NUS) forum.

Centered on the topic of Singapore’s national identity, the Kent Ridge Ministerial Forum 2025 was moderated by NUS Associate Professor Leong Ching and attended by about 800 students and academic staff from various local autonomous universities, tertiary and pre-tertiary institutions.

A recent survey by the Institute of Policy Studies showed that while nationality was consistently ranked as the most important part of Singaporeans’ identity, a growing share of Singaporeans are seeing religion as a key element in their lives.

“I think I can say that the national identity is stronger but at the same time, it is not the only tribe which we belong to, because we all have different layers to our identity,” said Mr Lee.

Apart from race and religion, language matters too, especially for the older generations. People may also have different political views and sexual orientations which shape their social circles and perspectives on the world, he said.

“So, these are all other aspects that we must know that we are one people but we are not all identical and there are fault lines which we have to guard.”

Mr Lee was asked by Assoc Prof Leong if he viewed globalisation or internal fractures along fault lines as the bigger challenge to this sense of national identity.

He said global developments and “powerful external forces” will pull the nation in different directions from time to time.

“Our job is to resist that and to remember: ‘Yes, I am Muslim, or I'm Chinese, or I'm Indian, but I'm also Singaporean,” said the Senior Minister.

“And I do hold something here, I belong here, and I should look at the world, starting from here.”

Mr Lee said even though the younger generations now face different choices compared to older Singaporeans, being Singaporean remains a decision of “choice and conviction”.

This analogy came from one of Singapore’s founding fathers and the country’s first Foreign Minister S Rajaratnam, who had said being Singaporean is not a matter of ancestry, but of conviction and choice.

Mr Lee noted that back then, the country’s founding generation faced the options of whether to stand up and fight for the kind of Singapore they believed in, or do nothing and accept their fates.

“For that generation, the choice was to stand, fight, and build,” he said.

For the younger generation, a choice remains, although they will have to pick between continuing the mission to make Singapore better for the next generation, or spreading their wings elsewhere.

“I think for this generation too, it has to be choice and conviction. If you just so happen to be here and tomorrow the wind blows ‘poof’ and … tomorrow you won’t be here, and Singapore won’t be here,” he said.