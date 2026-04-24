Singapore signs new five-year IAEA framework to strengthen nuclear capabilities

SINGAPORE: Singapore signed a five-year cooperation framework with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for 2026 to 2031 to strengthen nuclear capabilities, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Friday (Apr 24).

The agreement, known as the Country Programme Framework, is the fourth iteration and builds on "decades of technical cooperation" since Singapore became an IAEA member state in 1967.

It serves as a guide for medium-term technical cooperation between Singapore and the IAEA.

Developed by NEA in consultation with the global nuclear watchdog and stakeholders across government agencies and relevant sectors, it identifies "priority areas" where nuclear technology transfer and resources will support national development goals.

Six "priority areas" are listed in the latest framework. They are:

Nuclear and radiation safety and nuclear security

Environment

Food safety

Human health

Energy

Industrial applications

NEA said the framework aims to enhance Singapore’s ability to assess new energy technologies, strengthen environmental radiation monitoring, improve food radiochemistry and safety testing, and advance nuclear imaging and cancer therapy.

"The framework augments Singapore's efforts to build capabilities in nuclear safety as it assesses the potential deployment of nuclear energy and in light of the region’s growing interest in nuclear energy," NEA said.

It added that the framework builds on previous technical cooperation programmes, helping Singapore leverage nuclear science and technology for national development while contributing to regional capacity-building efforts.

The agreement was signed by Mr Jaya Ratnam, Singapore's resident representative to the IAEA, and Mr Hua Liu, IAEA deputy director general and head of its department of technical cooperation.