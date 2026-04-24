Singapore signs new five-year IAEA framework to strengthen nuclear capabilities
The framework serves as a guide for medium-term technical cooperation between Singapore and the IAEA, including identifying "priority areas" where nuclear technology transfer and resources will support national development goals.
SINGAPORE: Singapore signed a five-year cooperation framework with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for 2026 to 2031 to strengthen nuclear capabilities, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Friday (Apr 24).
The agreement, known as the Country Programme Framework, is the fourth iteration and builds on "decades of technical cooperation" since Singapore became an IAEA member state in 1967.
It serves as a guide for medium-term technical cooperation between Singapore and the IAEA.
Developed by NEA in consultation with the global nuclear watchdog and stakeholders across government agencies and relevant sectors, it identifies "priority areas" where nuclear technology transfer and resources will support national development goals.
Six "priority areas" are listed in the latest framework. They are:
- Nuclear and radiation safety and nuclear security
- Environment
- Food safety
- Human health
- Energy
- Industrial applications
NEA said the framework aims to enhance Singapore’s ability to assess new energy technologies, strengthen environmental radiation monitoring, improve food radiochemistry and safety testing, and advance nuclear imaging and cancer therapy.
"The framework augments Singapore's efforts to build capabilities in nuclear safety as it assesses the potential deployment of nuclear energy and in light of the region’s growing interest in nuclear energy," NEA said.
It added that the framework builds on previous technical cooperation programmes, helping Singapore leverage nuclear science and technology for national development while contributing to regional capacity-building efforts.
The agreement was signed by Mr Jaya Ratnam, Singapore's resident representative to the IAEA, and Mr Hua Liu, IAEA deputy director general and head of its department of technical cooperation.
On Monday, NEA announced that a new training programme will be developed to enhance Singapore's nuclear safety capabilities and regulatory understanding.
The agency said that the programme will be developed under an agreement it signed with the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) on nuclear regulatory skills development.
The training programme is intended for NEA and its newly formed nuclear safety division.
NEA previously announced in March that the National Radiochemistry Laboratory had been designated as an IAEA collaborating centre from 2026 to 2030. The laboratory will lead the development of regional radiological monitoring and emergency response capabilities.
The agency also said that it will commission three studies on nuclear safety and the environmental impact of power facilities to examine international safety standards and regulatory frameworks.
In his Budget 2025 speech, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that the government will study the potential deployment of nuclear power in Singapore and take further steps to systematically build up capabilities in this area.
These capabilities will be needed for nuclear safety, which will become "more salient" given the growing regional interest in nuclear power, Mr Wong said.