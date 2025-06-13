Singapore’s 15th parliament to open on Sep 5

SINGAPORE: The first session of Singapore's 15th parliament will commence on Sep 5 following the conclusion of the 2025 General Election on May 3.

The sitting comes about five months after the 14th Parliament was dissolved on Apr 15 ahead of this year’s General Election.

The new session will kick off with the election of the Speaker and the swearing-in of the Members of Parliament (MPs) at 5pm, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah said in a media release on Friday (Jun 13).

The 15th parliament will have 97 elected MPs and two non-constituency MPs.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will deliver his opening address later that day. He will outline the priorities, policies and programmes of the government.

The debate on the president's address will subsequently be held from Sep 22 to 26.