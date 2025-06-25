PM Wong calls for 'flexible multilateralism' to update global trade rules

TIANJIN: Countries should respond to weakening global norms by promoting integration, breaking down barriers and strengthening multilateralism, said Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Jun 25).

Stressing that it is possible to update the rules of global trade and improve the multilateral system, he added: “It is painstaking work, but there is no alternative. A new system does not just appear like magic. You have to work at it.”

This could include what he described as “flexible multilateralism” – start work with like-minded countries and others can join when they are more ready, he said during a dialogue with World Economic Forum (WEF) president Borge Brende.

Speaking at the WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin, also known as the Summer Davos, Mr Wong noted that the world went through an unprecedented period of global integration after the Cold War ended.

Unfortunately, the world is changing, he said. “We see over the years, more pressures, discontent against globalisation has risen.”

In more recent years, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over security because of conflict in Europe and the Middle East, the world is in a very different position today, he added.

“Global norms, global rules are weakening. Global institutions are weakening. And economic nationalism is replacing win-win cooperation,” said Mr Wong.

Smaller countries like Singapore are worried because they have limited options and bargaining power, and risk being marginalised, he added.

But even bigger countries will face challenges in this new environment because it will be harder for all to deal with common threats – pandemics, climate change or financial shocks, said Mr Wong.

“I think our response has to be collectively to try and still harness forces that will bring people together, promote integration, break down barriers and strengthen multilateralism,” said the prime minister, adding that Singapore will do its part.

“Multilateralism that is more resilient, more inclusive and better suited to the realities of our time.”

Using the World Trade Organization (WTO) as an example, Mr Wong noted that the system is “not working as well”, and that some of its rules have “lagged the realities of today’s economy”, like the rise of digital trade.

“Again, the response is not to jettison the rules, but to think about how it can be improved,” he added.

Mr Wong noted that Singapore worked with Australia and Japan to co-convene the Joint Statement Initiative on E-Commerce. After five years of negotiations, more than 70 countries have now agreed on the first set of rules for digital trading.

These illustrations show that it is possible to update the law to improve the multilateral system and global institutions that the world has today, said Mr Wong.