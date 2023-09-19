SingPost increases postage rate for standard regular mail by 65% amid rising costs

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) will increase the postage rate for standard regular mail from 31 cents to 51 cents – an almost 65 per cent increase – amid rising costs and declining mail volume.

The 20-cent increase reflects the "escalating costs of maintaining the postal service", SingPost said in a media release on Tuesday (Sep 19).

The new postage rates will take effect from Oct 9 this year.

SingPost added that it will issue a first local stamp booklet of 10 stamps to each household to help manage the postage increase from the end of October.

The last significant rate increase was nine years ago in 2014 when rates were increased from 22 cents to 30 cents, according to SingPost.

REMOVING WEIGHT CRITERIA

SingPost also said that it will simplify the domestic postage rate structure, "including the elimination of the weight criteria, to make postal services more user-friendly, enhancing the customer experience and provide greater convenience".

This will apply to weight tiers for its untracked mail services, it added.

This means that 51 cents will be charged for standard regular mail. SingPost currently charges 31 cents and 38 cents for standard regular mail weighing up to 20g and 40g respectively.

Standard large mail of up to 500g will have a flat rate of 80 cents from Oct 9. Currently, SingPost charges 60 cents for mail up to 100g, 90 cents for mail that weighs up to 250g and S$1.15 for mail up to 500g.