Focus on your campaign and don't lose your deposit, George Goh tells fellow presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian

On Wednesday, Mr Goh said that he has prepared for six years for this bid, and it has been a difficult journey for him to get to where he is today.

He added: "I would advise him (Mr Tan) to spend more time to look at the campaign materials, go and prepare all your campaign materials if you're serious about contesting.

"For me, I've done all my campaign materials. I've prepared it, and (when) the COE (certificate of eligibility) is issued, the material is ready ... for the next nine days."

In 2011, Mr Tan unsuccessfully ran for the presidency. Finishing last out of four candidates, he secured 4.91 per cent of the more than 2.2 million votes and lost his deposit of S$48,000.

APOLITICAL ELECTIONS

Mr Goh also said that there is "no need to be put up by anybody" in a Presidential Election.

He gave two examples, the first involving former Foreign Minister George Yeo who during an interview with CNA and Today spoke about an incident that happened a few months before the 2011 Presidential Election.

According to Mr Yeo, he was called to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's office to talk about the election and was told that he was one of a few who could beat presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock at the time.

However, Mr Yeo told PM Lee he was “temperamentally unsuited to be president”, and would only do it out of duty and not out of ambition.