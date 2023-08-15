Presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian hopes George Goh changes his mind about not stepping down if both qualify

SINGAPORE: Mr Tan Kin Lian on Tuesday (Aug 15) expressed his hope that fellow presidential hopeful George Goh will change his mind about not stepping down if both of them qualify for the Presidential Election.

Speaking to reporters at a walkabout in Jurong West, the former NTUC Income chief executive reiterated that it would not be good to split the votes among "independent candidates".

Mr Tan first mooted the idea of discussing with Mr Goh who would step down if both qualify, during the launch of his presidential bid last Friday.

On Monday evening, Mr Goh responded to his remarks, saying the two men have no agreement.

Both men are among four presidential hopefuls who have thrown their hats into the ring. The other two are former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, and former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, 75.

On Tuesday, when asked if it was possible that both he and Mr Goh contest the election, Mr Tan said: “It’s also possible that we decide to go in, and even so, I don’t think it will be an easy win for Mr Tharman.

“I have high respect for him - I don’t think it will be an easy win for him.”

He added that his team of advisors thinks even a non-establishment candidate might win in a four-way contest. “That’s their judgment and I trust their judgment,” Mr Tan said.

The 75-year-old has applied for a certificate of eligibility, but he said previously that he wants to know which candidates are approved by the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) before deciding whether to submit his nomination papers.

He also said earlier that he decided to throw his hat into the ring following comments and his team's advice that Mr Goh, 63, might not meet the qualifying criteria, resulting in a possible two-way contest between Mr Tharman and Mr Ng.