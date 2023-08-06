Tan Kin Lian reiterates intention to 'influence government policies' if elected as president

SINGAPORE: Days after presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian said he would help shape government policies if he was elected – a view analysts have described as unrealistic and misleading – Mr Tan has again spoken on the issue.

In response to political experts, Mr Tan said in a blog post on Saturday (Aug 5) that they were taking a "narrow view" of the President's role.

The former NTUC Income CEO said that in exercising the two key roles of the President – using veto powers in connection with Singapore’s reserves or the appointment of key office holders – the President should "discuss the matter closely with the relevant ministers".

"I do not expect the President to be giving approval blindly or without close scrutiny," he said.

"In this process, the President will better understand the thinking of the government ministers and may guide them towards making better decisions."

Mr Tan added that such decisions should aim to "improve the lives of the people", including lowering the cost of living, making housing affordable, and providing secure and well-paying jobs.

ANALYSTS ON MR TAN'S AIMS

Mr Tan said on Thursday that he would "work collaboratively" with the government and "influence" policies if elected, a sentiment he repeated in Saturday's blog post.

One analyst called this "idealistic and unrealistic”.

"That is not the role of the President. They do not guide policies, to begin with. That’s the role of the government of today,” political analyst at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Felix Tan told CNA on Thursday.

Echoing that view was senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore Mustafa Izzuddin, who said: "The bottom line is that the president cannot act like a politician and become a power centre functioning separately from the government."

But on Saturday, Mr Tan said: "Through consultation, collaboration and common interests, the President and the government ministers should be able to come out with better strategies and programs that benefit the people."