PM Wong congratulates Indonesia President Prabowo on his inauguration and strong mandate
"The strong mandate you received from the people of Indonesia reflects their trust in your leadership and vision of a peaceful and prosperous nation," Mr Wong says in his congratulatory letter to Mr Prabowo.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Oct 20) congratulated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on his inauguration and strong mandate.
"The strong mandate you received from the people of Indonesia reflects their trust in your leadership and vision of a peaceful and prosperous nation," Mr Wong said in a congratulatory letter to Mr Prabowo.
Mr Wong attended Mr Prabowo's inauguration on Sunday morning and called on the president in the afternoon before attending a state dinner reception in the evening, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.
"As a friend and neighbour, Singapore is ready to partner Indonesia, both bilaterally and regionally," read the statement.
In his congratulatory letter, Mr Wong also said: "A confident and flourishing Indonesia makes for a cohesive and vibrant ASEAN and opens up many opportunities for closer cooperation between our countries."
He added that he looked forward to expanding collaboration between Singapore and Indonesia.
"We are starting from a strong base," he said, noting that both countries enjoy a close economic partnership, with significant trade, investment and tourist flows.
"With your support, the defence relationship has deepened with the entry-into-force of the Defence Cooperation Agreement, which will foster greater collaboration and capacity-building between our militaries," Mr Wong added.
There is significant potential for Singapore and Indonesia to work together in many other areas, and seek win-win outcomes for both sides, Mr Wong said.
"In recent years we started on renewable energy and sustainability, food security, human capital development and healthcare, and I hope that we can take our cooperation to the next level," Mr Wong added.
"The challenges and opportunities of the future will require closer international collaboration and coordination.
"Singapore and Indonesia also have a shared interest in safeguarding regional peace and prosperity, and promoting a rules-based order," said Mr Wong.
Mr Wong said that Indonesia will continue to play a key role as a leader and trusted partner for constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation amid an increasingly fragmented world.
"I wish you good health and every success as you assume the highest office in the land, and look forward to begin work on our shared agenda together," Mr Wong said.
LETTER TO MR JOKO WIDODO
Mr Wong also congratulated Mr Widodo on his completion of "two highly successful terms" as the seventh president of Indonesia.
"Indonesia has made tremendous progress under your visionary and steady leadership.
"You have overseen a decade of remarkable stability and solid economic growth, which has benefitted Indonesians from all walks of life," said Mr Wong.
Mr Wong noted that Indonesia became a trillion-dollar economy and embarked on ambitious infrastructure projects during Mr Widodo's term in office.
He added that the country is well-placed to work towards its Indonesia Emas 2045 vision, which will spur development and new opportunities for Indonesia and beyond.
Mr Wong wrote that he was grateful for Mr Widodo's unwavering support for "our bilateral relations during your tenure".
"Your leadership paved the way for both countries to address longstanding issues, especially on airspace, defence cooperation and extradition.
"This has given us a strong foundation to embark on new areas of cooperation that will position Singapore and Indonesia well for the future," Mr Wong said.
Singapore and Indonesia have launched new initiatives in recent years, including cooperation on renewable energy, the digital economy, healthcare, and human capital development, he noted.
Both countries were also in close communication and supported each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, and worked quickly to reopen borders to facilitate the recovery and ensure a smooth return to normalcy, said Mr Wong.
"Indonesia continues to be an attractive destination for Singapore businesses to invest and grow, and we hope to build on our close people-to-people and cultural ties to deepen mutual trust and understanding," he added.
Mr Wong also noted the cooperation between the countries on the international stage.
He highlighted Indonesia's G20 Presidency and 2023 ASEAN Chairmanship as examples of the country's "bebas aktif foreign policy" which positioned Indonesia as "a trusted advocate for consensus-building and constructive dialogue".
"Your administration had also advanced important initiatives such as the ASEAN Outlook for the Indo-Pacific and launched negotiations for the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement.
"Singapore stands ready to work with the next administration to promote efforts that advance the stability and prosperity of ASEAN and beyond," said Mr Wong.