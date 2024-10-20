PM Wong congratulates Indonesia President Prabowo on his inauguration and strong mandate

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Oct 20) congratulated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on his inauguration and strong mandate.

"The strong mandate you received from the people of Indonesia reflects their trust in your leadership and vision of a peaceful and prosperous nation," Mr Wong said in a congratulatory letter to Mr Prabowo.

Mr Wong attended Mr Prabowo's inauguration on Sunday morning and called on the president in the afternoon before attending a state dinner reception in the evening, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

"As a friend and neighbour, Singapore is ready to partner Indonesia, both bilaterally and regionally," read the statement.

In his congratulatory letter, Mr Wong also said: "A confident and flourishing Indonesia makes for a cohesive and vibrant ASEAN and opens up many opportunities for closer cooperation between our countries."



He added that he looked forward to expanding collaboration between Singapore and Indonesia.

"We are starting from a strong base," he said, noting that both countries enjoy a close economic partnership, with significant trade, investment and tourist flows.

"With your support, the defence relationship has deepened with the entry-into-force of the Defence Cooperation Agreement, which will foster greater collaboration and capacity-building between our militaries," Mr Wong added.

There is significant potential for Singapore and Indonesia to work together in many other areas, and seek win-win outcomes for both sides, Mr Wong said.

"In recent years we started on renewable energy and sustainability, food security, human capital development and healthcare, and I hope that we can take our cooperation to the next level," Mr Wong added.

"The challenges and opportunities of the future will require closer international collaboration and coordination.

"Singapore and Indonesia also have a shared interest in safeguarding regional peace and prosperity, and promoting a rules-based order," said Mr Wong.

Mr Wong said that Indonesia will continue to play a key role as a leader and trusted partner for constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation amid an increasingly fragmented world.

"I wish you good health and every success as you assume the highest office in the land, and look forward to begin work on our shared agenda together," Mr Wong said.