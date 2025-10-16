Singapore Red Cross to contribute S$50,000 to support flood relief efforts in Vietnam

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) will intensify humanitarian efforts following a series of natural disasters in Vietnam and the Philippines.

The SRC will contribute S$50,000 (US$38,600) to the Viet Nam Red Cross to support immediate relief efforts in response to floods caused by three consecutive storms.

Typhoons Ragasa, Bualoi and Matmo hit Vietnam in September and October, causing severe flooding.

In a media release on Thursday (Oct 16), the SRC said relief efforts include the provision of shelter, clean drinking water, first aid and psychosocial support, as well as basic necessities like food rations, blankets and tarpaulins.

The aftermath of the three storms left heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides across the northern provinces, destroying homes and crops, and submerging hundreds of thousands of homes in its wake, the SRC added.

PHILIPPINES EARTHQUAKES, TYPHOONS

The SRC is also launching a public fundraising appeal to support relief and recovery efforts in the Philippines by local partners, including the Philippine Red Cross.

This is in response to recent earthquakes in Cebu and Davao, and three typhoons since late September.

The fundraising appeal follows its initial S$50,000 contribution on Oct 3 to support urgent medical needs, water, sanitation and hygiene, as well as psychosocial support activities by the Philippine Red Cross, the SRC said.

It also deployed 30 units of pre-positioned water filters to meet the water, sanitation and hygiene needs of affected communities in Cebu.

The SRC's Restoring Family Links service was also activated to assist Singapore residents in locating immediate family members who may have been affected by the disasters.

“As our hearts go out to those impacted by the disasters, we hope that the people of Singapore will join us in solidarity and support our ongoing response in both countries,” said Singapore Red Cross secretary general and chief executive Benjamin William.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and stand ready to work alongside our partners for the recovery of the affected communities.”