Singapore government pledges US$50,000 for flood-hit Pakistan
Floods in Pakistan since late June have killed more than 900 people and forced millions to evacuate.
SINGAPORE: The government will contribute US$50,000 as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross' (SRC) public fundraising efforts for communities affected by floods in Pakistan.
The SRC launched its fundraising appeal last week to support those in Pakistan impacted by the mid-August monsoon floods. It also committed S$50,000 (US$39,000) to support humanitarian efforts in Pakistan.
"The contribution by the Singapore government will supplement the SRC's pledge of S$50,000 to support the immediate needs of affected communities," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Friday (Sep 12).
"Singapore conveys its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the floods."
Floods in Pakistan since late June have killed more than 900 people and forced millions to evacuate.
Torrential rains over five days in mid-August left at least 365 dead, with homes and schools suffering damage. Nine districts declared states of emergency, according to the United Nations.
In the eastern Punjab province, floods have submerged about 4,000 villages since Aug 23, displacing 2.1 million and killing at least 68, according to the Punjab Disaster Management Authority.
The severe weather is forecast to continue into early September, raising the risk of further flooding, landslides and crop losses, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The SRC said its S$50,000 contribution will go towards supporting the Pakistan Red Crescent Society's (PRCS) scaled-up emergency response.
This includes search and rescue operations, first aid and health interventions through mobile health units, establishing shelters, damage assessments and cash assistance.
PRCS branches have been distributing food and water, hygiene and dignity kits, and holding psychosocial support and awareness activities. They have also mobilised their water treatment units and distributed essential items such as mosquito nets and water filtration units.
"The ongoing floods have left communities across the affected regions in crisis," said the SRC.
"Roads and infrastructure have been severely damaged, preventing timely delivery of aid to isolated areas. Entire remote mountain villages have been destroyed, and the disaster has devastated livelihoods, destroying homes, crops, and sources of income for many families.
"The scale of destruction threatens to cripple agriculture, livelihoods, and key export crops, exacerbating the hardships for affected communities," it added.
Mr Benjamin William, secretary general and CEO of the humanitarian organisation, said: "The SRC believes that humanity has no borders and is calling on Singaporeans to stand in solidarity with those affected and to extend a hand of compassion in their darkest hour.
"Every contribution will deliver critical relief and bring hope to those who have lost so much."