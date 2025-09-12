Singapore government pledges US$50,000 for flood-hit Pakistan

SINGAPORE: The government will contribute US$50,000 as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross' (SRC) public fundraising efforts for communities affected by floods in Pakistan.

The SRC launched its fundraising appeal last week to support those in Pakistan impacted by the mid-August monsoon floods. It also committed S$50,000 (US$39,000) to support humanitarian efforts in Pakistan.

"The contribution by the Singapore government will supplement the SRC's pledge of S$50,000 to support the immediate needs of affected communities," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Friday (Sep 12).

"Singapore conveys its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the floods."

Floods in Pakistan since late June have killed more than 900 people and forced millions to evacuate.

Torrential rains over five days in mid-August left at least 365 dead, with homes and schools suffering damage. Nine districts declared states of emergency, according to the United Nations.

In the eastern Punjab province, floods have submerged about 4,000 villages since Aug 23, displacing 2.1 million and killing at least 68, according to the Punjab Disaster Management Authority.

The severe weather is forecast to continue into early September, raising the risk of further flooding, landslides and crop losses, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.