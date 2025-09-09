Commentary: Pakistan's secret weapon can help it rebuild after floods

SYDNEY: What do you do when you find yourself abandoned in your hour of greatest need?

That’s the question many in Pakistan will be asking, as the second flood disaster in three years looms. Monsoon rainfall in Punjab province has already affected two million people and killed at least 880. About 60 per cent of Punjab’s rice crop and 30 per cent of its sugarcane has been lost.

Worse may be yet to come. The rainy season won’t end for another month, and the waters are now crossing into Sindh, the province worst-hit by the 2022 floods that submerged a third of the country, killed more than 1,700 people, caused US$40 billion of damage, and cut economic growth by 2.2 per cent.

Pakistan’s roughly 250 million people have barely begun to recover from that catastrophe. Of the US$30 billion sought to rebuild the country after 2022, only US$11 billion was pledged by development banks and other donors, and just US$4.5 billion has been spent on flood recovery by this June.

That’s less than the roughly US$4.6 billion of “aid” in the donor package dedicated by oil exporters to allow Pakistan to pay for its crude on credit - hardly the best way of responding to a disaster made more likely by climate change. Development banks can’t accept all the blame, though: There simply weren’t enough investable projects looking for funds, according to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.