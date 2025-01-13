Singapore, South Korea launch logo marking 50 years of diplomatic relations

SINGAPORE: Singapore and South Korea launched a logo to be used in events celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The logo, unveiled on Monday (Jan 13), includes symbolic elements and colours inspired by the two national flags. It is "harmoniously arranged with the number 50 to visually represent the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries", said the Korean Embassy in Singapore.

The two embassies had collaborated with various art institutions from both countries, including Korea National University of Arts (K-Arts) and Singapore's Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, to hold a two-month logo design workshop that started in October 2024.

The winning logo design was selected through a competition held for participants of the workshop, with the submissions reviewed by design experts and officials from both countries’ ministries of foreign affairs and culture, as well as embassy representatives. The winning logo was designed by K-Arts students.

Singapore and South Korea established diplomatic relations on Aug 8, 1975, and have maintained "close cooperation" in areas including politics, economy and culture, said the Korean Embassy. It added that the bilateral relationship is on track to be upgraded to a strategic partnership in 2025.