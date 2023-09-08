Logo
Singapore to start importing eggs from Türkiye
This brings the number of countries and regions accredited to export chicken eggs to Singapore to 19, says the Singapore Food Agency. 

Singapore to start importing eggs from Türkiye
Türkiye has been approved as a new source country to export chicken eggs to Singapore. (Photo: SFA)
08 Sep 2023 02:21PM
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (Sep 8) that it has approved Türkiye as another country to export chicken eggs to Singapore. 

"This brings the number of countries and regions accredited to export hen shell eggs to Singapore to 19, up from 12 in 2019," said SFA. 

As Singapore continues to strengthen its food security, SFA said no country can be spared from uncertainties in the global food supply. 

"The worldwide egg shortage situation has been the result of an unprecedented avian flu outbreak, supply chain issues, and the rising costs of feed and fuel." 

SFA also encouraged consumers to play their part by being flexible with food options in the event of disruption. 

Being open and adaptable to exploring new food sources is also a step towards building Singapore's food resilience, said SFA. 

In April, Singapore approved the export of chicken eggs from Indonesia. It also approved the export of eggs from Brunei in December 2022

Last October, local operator ISE Foods Holdings (IFH) announced that Singapore's fourth egg farm will begin operations in 2024

Currently, imports account for about 70 per cent of Singapore's egg supply. 

Source: CNA/lk(gr)

