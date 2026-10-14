Singapore forms task force to strengthen defences against AI-enabled cyber threats

SINGAPORE: Singapore has formed a task force of more than 20 experts and industry leaders to strengthen the infocomm and media sector's defences against AI-enabled and AI-accelerated cyber threats.

The Frontier AI Resilience and Security Taskforce (FAIRS) brings together leaders and experts from the telecommunications, media, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Wednesday (Oct 14).

Its work will focus on three areas:

Improving the speed of responses to AI-accelerated threats.

Strengthening critical systems as AI becomes better at uncovering vulnerabilities.

Pooling intelligence across the sector to identify emerging attack techniques earlier.

The task force is expected to publish a report with practical guidelines and best practices in the first half of 2027.

"Frontier AI is changing the rules of the game and we must adapt accordingly," IMDA chief executive Ng Cher Pong said at the AI Assurance Exchange: Agentic Edition, an industry event.

He added that some risks could not be managed by testing individual AI applications alone, particularly as frontier AI changes the cybersecurity threat landscape.

For instance, the task force will examine how networks and systems can be strengthened and segmented to prevent vulnerabilities from leading to widespread disruption, as well as how network visibility and response capabilities can be improved to keep pace with faster-moving threats.

The announcement comes a day after Singapore launched a new national cybersecurity strategy aimed at enabling earlier and faster responses to AI-enabled threats, including by progressively deploying AI across national cyber defence operations.