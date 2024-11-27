PM Wong to have royal audience, meet Thai counterpart Paetongtarn on introductory visit to Bangkok

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Bangkok on Thursday (Nov 28) at the invitation of his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

He will be the first foreign head of government hosted by Ms Paetongtarn since she took office in August.

During his visit, Mr Wong will have a royal audience with King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his wife Queen Suthida.

Ms Paetongtarn will also host Mr Wong and his delegation to an official lunch.

The two prime ministers last met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane in October. Mr Wong had also called Ms Paetongtarn in September to congratulate her on her new role.

The Thai trip is part of Mr Wong’s series of introductory visits to the region since taking office in May. He has visited Brunei, Malaysia, Laos and Indonesia so far.