Amid 'new Cold War', Singaporeans need to brace for turbulent, difficult phase of global development: PM Wong

VIENTIANE: Singaporeans need to brace themselves and be mentally prepared that things may go wrong in this "turbulent and difficult phase of development worldwide" amid a "new Cold War", said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Saturday (Oct 12).

Speaking to reporters on the final day of his visit to Vientiane, Laos, Mr Wong said that world leaders at the recent Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit and related summits shared similar concerns about the future, such as geopolitical hotspots escalating into potential conflicts and the threat of climate change.

"Going forward, we are now in yet another phase of development where the world is mired with geopolitical rivalry and contest after 30 years of globalisation," he said.

"Some say it's a new Cold War, and especially given such a context, it is more important than ever for ASEAN to look at strengthening its regional integration and making sure that we can have a louder voice on the global stage."

He noted that many countries have felt the impacts of climate change.

Some countries in Southeast Asia were struck by Typhoon Yagi recently while several parts of the United States were hit by a hurricane, leading to devastation and the loss of lives.

“We will try our best of course as Singapore, to steer outcomes in a more positive direction, whether it's action on climate change or ways in which we can ensure peaceful resolution of disputes and have constructive dialogues between different parties,” said Mr Wong.

However, he added that there is a limit to what Singapore can do on its own, and will 3have to work with its partners in ASEAN and beyond the region.

REGIONAL BLOC HAS BEEN EFFECTIVE

Responding to a question on the bloc’s effectiveness in light of slow progress on issues like the Myanmar conflict and South China Sea dispute, Mr Wong said that ASEAN has been effective and has played an important role over the decades, given its circumstances.

“We have to be realistic about what ASEAN can or cannot do, and we should also appreciate the wide diversity of countries in ASEAN,” he added.