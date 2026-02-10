Singapore retains third-place ranking in global corruption index, tops Asia Pacific again

SINGAPORE: Singapore was ranked the world’s third least corrupt country for the second consecutive year in 2025, according to anti-corruption body Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index (TI-CPI).

The country also topped the Asia Pacific region in the index for the second time in a row - maintaining its score of 84 points.

Singapore remains the only Asian country to have been placed in the top 10 since the index was first published in 1995.

It previously ranked fifth in 2022 and 2023, placed fourth in 2019 and 2021, and emerged in third place in 2024, 2018 and 2020.

The index ranks 182 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. Countries are measured on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). The 2025 index draws upon 13 expert assessments and business surveys.

Singapore’s corruption situation remains “firmly under control”, with a low number of public sector corruption cases, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release on Tuesday (Feb 10).

“The public perception surveys conducted by the CPIB show strong public support and confidence in the country’s corruption control efforts.”

CPIB said that Singapore’s performance in the 2025 TI-CPI was underpinned by “robust legislations, effective enforcement, and a vigilant society united by a shared commitment to integrity”.

“This zero-tolerance towards corruption and collective determination to do the right thing remain the cornerstone of Singapore’s enduring reputation as a clean and corrupt-free nation.”

The bureau also pointed to Singapore’s top ranking out of 16 economies in the Political and Economic Risk Consultancy’s 2025 report on corruption in Asia, the US and Australia.

The country also placed second globally out of 143 countries and first in Asia for absence of corruption in the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index 2025.