Singapore’s richest 1% holds 14% of total wealth, ‘broadly comparable’ with other advanced economies

SINGAPORE: The wealthiest 1 per cent of households in Singapore hold about 14 per cent of the country’s total household wealth – a share that is “broadly comparable” to advanced economies with similar levels of wealth inequality, said Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow on Wednesday (Feb 25).

The top 5 per cent in Singapore hold about 33 per cent of the country’s household wealth, he added in his response to parliamentary questions about the Ministry of Finance’s recent data on wealth and income inequality.

“These estimates should be interpreted with caution, due to sample size limitations and potential under-reporting in survey responses at both ends of the distribution,” he said.

According to data published in 2024 by consulting firm McKinsey, the top 1 per cent of households across major economies, including Australia, Japan and South Korea, held at least 20 per cent of national wealth. In the United States, that figure was 35 per cent.

In all advanced economies, wealth inequality is higher than income inequality, since wealth accumulates over an individual’s life, said Mr Siow.

A significant part of household wealth in Singapore is held in owner-occupied housing and Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings, especially among lower- and middle-income households, he added.

“Our housing and CPF policies have enabled many Singaporeans to build their assets over time. This broad-based asset ownership helps to moderate inequality while strengthening long-term security and social stability.”