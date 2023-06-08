Jockeys, stable hands at Turf Club face uncertain future with end of horse racing in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Jockeys and stable hands who are not direct employees of the Singapore Turf Club are asking why they were not offered any compensation after it was announced that the Turf Club will close next year.

CNA, along with other reporters, spoke to more than 10 horse trainers, jockeys, track riders and stable workers on Thursday morning (Jun 8). They are freelancers or employees of racing stables and not staff of the Singapore Turf Club.

They seem resigned to the fact that the Turf Club will close, but question why they are not being given any support. These workers are not included in the roughly 350 employees of the Turf Club who will receive retrenchment packages and help with retraining and job placement.

"We got nothing, but we are the ones that make things happen ... We get the horse ready, train the horse ... We have to look after the horses, rain or shine," said Mr Zairi Othman, an assistant horse trainer. "But the (retrenchment) benefits, we never get."