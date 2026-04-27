Singapore, UK authorities successfully foil transnational drug network
CNB launched a cross-border operation with UK agencies after it seized over 500kg of cannabis that was headed for the UK in January.
SINGAPORE: Authorities in Singapore and the United Kingdom have successfully managed to stop a transnational drug network, resulting in separate seizures of over 900kg of cannabis bound for the UK, the Central Narcotics Bureau of Singapore (CNB) said on Monday (Apr 27).
The first haul of 509kg of cannabis was detected at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station on Jan 3, with CNB investigations revealing that the drugs were transiting through Singapore and headed for the UK.
Following the detection, CNB launched a cross-border operation with the UK’s Home Office International Operations (HOIO), Border Force and West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit (WM ROCU).
British authorities on Feb 25 managed to seize a second shipment of 412kg of cannabis in another container bound for the UK, after intelligence sharing and coordinated enforcement action.
Through the agencies' coordination, the transnational drug network was dismantled, preventing further distribution of a massive amount of drugs in the UK, CNB said.
The HOIO, UK Border Force and WM ROCU subsequently mounted an operation in the UK, resulting in the seizure of additional quantities of cannabis and the arrest of seven people.
One individual has been charged in the UK with a drug-related offence and authorities are pursuing further leads to identify others involved.
“Through close international cooperation and intelligence sharing, we and our UK law enforcement counterparts have dealt a significant blow to transnational drug trafficking networks,” said CNB’s Deputy Director for operations, Assistant Commissioner Aaron Tang.
“Our partnerships with international law enforcement agencies ensure that there is no safe haven for those who peddle these deadly substances.”
Asia Pacific Regional Manager of HOIO Bryan McNeill said: “The United Kingdom is grateful to our partners in Singapore for helping disrupt drug trafficking networks targeting the UK.
“Through real-time intelligence sharing, stronger border coordination and shared goals, this collaboration closed gaps long exploited by organised crime."