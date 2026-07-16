Singaporean arrested in Bali after woman found dead in rental unit

A Singaporean man has been arrested in Bali after a woman was found dead in a rental unit, Indonesian police said on Thursday (Jul 16).

The suspect, identified only by the initials MZ, was arrested in less than three hours by a joint police team, according to a post on the Denpasar police's official Instagram account.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman from Central Java, had been in a relationship with the suspect for about a year, a police spokesperson said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect, acting out of resentment, allegedly assaulted the victim by strangling her for about 15 minutes, he added.

Citing immigration records, the spokesperson noted that the man visited Bali as a tourist and had overstayed since 2025.

BODY REPORTEDLY FOUND BY BROTHER

The victim's body was discovered by her younger brother, who visited the unit after being unable to contact her, Indonesian news site Detiknews reported.

According to the outlet, he arrived at the rental unit and noticed a foul odour coming from the property. He reportedly asked the suspect where his sister was but received no response. The suspect fled on a motorcycle, after which the victim's brother discovered his sister's body.

Another witness, identified only as DP, told police she had only recently begun dating the suspect after meeting him at a billiards outlet where she worked in Denpasar, CNN Indonesia reported.

She said she had also noticed the odour when she visited the rental unit. When she later questioned the suspect about the smell, he allegedly became angry, according to the news outlet.

CNA has contacted Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information on the arrest.