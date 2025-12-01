More than 800 Singaporeans safely return from flood-stricken Hat Yai

SINGAPORE: More than 800 Singaporeans have safely returned from flood-stricken Hat Yai in Thailand to Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 1), Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said that a total of 822 Singaporeans who had e-registered with or reached out to the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) have safely returned.

He praised the dedication of MFA’s consular response teams that "worked tirelessly on the ground to reach Singaporeans and help bring them home".

Dr Balakrishnan also thanked the Thai government, the Royal Thai Armed Forces, as well as non-governmental organisations and volunteers whose swift support enabled MFA to assist Singaporeans effectively.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Malaysian government, which helped receive Singaporeans where possible and provided timely support during the evacuation efforts.

"As Thailand moves into the recovery phase, I hope families and communities affected by the floods will soon be able to rebuild and find stability again," Dr Balakrishnan said.