Singapore's aquaculture farms get productivity boost through digital technology
From AI-powered shrimp feeding to digital farm records, Singapore's aquaculture sector is embracing technology to improve efficiency and strengthen local seafood production.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's aquaculture sector is increasingly adopting digital technology and artificial intelligence to improve productivity, modernise farm operations and strengthen the country's food production capabilities.
Among the latest initiatives is the SG Farm App, a digital record-keeping platform developed by the Singapore Agro-Food Enterprises Federation (SAFEF) together with DEX, a subsidiary of the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).
The app is designed to replace manual record-keeping, allowing farms to better track production, monitor costs and improve traceability while helping them meet industry standards.
The push comes as local farms look for ways to increase production amid manpower constraints and rising operating costs.
AI IMPROVES FARM PRODUCTIVITY
Farms are also deploying AI-powered technologies to optimise day-to-day operations.
At Max Koi Farm, sensors analyse the soundwaves produced by shrimps during feeding to estimate both the shrimp population and how actively they are feeding.
The data is then processed by locally developed AI platform AquaEasy, which recommends the optimal amount of feed and feeding schedule.
According to SAFEF chief executive Ken Cheong, such technologies significantly reduce the amount of manual work required by farmers.
“Traditionally, observing how much the animals are eating is a lot of work (for the farms), in terms of planning, execution and monitoring,” he told CNA.
“With digitalisation, with sensors, the system now can independently gauge how much the animals are eating, how many animals are in a pond, and therefore how much feed to be used.”
He added that the technology also gives farmers a clearer picture of their stock levels, resource utilisation and operating costs, allowing them to better plan production.
DIGITAL RECORDS HELP MEET INDUSTRY STANDARDS
The SG Farm App complements these production technologies by digitising farm records.
Workers can log information such as feed usage, stocking numbers and harvest volumes, enabling farms to track productivity, monitor expenses and assess the performance of each production cycle in near real time.
The platform has been rolled out at two farms so far, including the National Broodstock Centre – which breeds tilapia fingerlings for Singapore's aquaculture industry – and more are set to follow.
At the centre, workers use the app to record production data including the weight, size and mortality rates of fish. They collect a sample from each batch of tilapia and briefly sedate the fish. Measurements are thereafter taken, a process that takes less than a minute.
Mr Cheong said accurate, authenticated records are essential for farms seeking industry certifications and recognised standards – such as the Singapore Food Agency's Good Aquaculture Practice for Fish Farming, allowing them to become more competitive.
“Record-keeping is … key to all standards,” he said. “This is the first step (in helping) our local farms keep records in the most effective and efficient way.”
Max Koi Farm is currently being onboarded onto the app. Owner Max Ng said it would complement his farm's existing technologies and improve operational efficiency.
“The app should give us more accurate records of the amount of feed given to the fish, which will improve the feed conversion ratio and help us save costs,” he said.
SAFEF EYES WIDER ROLLOUT
The SG Farm App has been live since May and is expected to operate on a subscription model to cover IT infrastructure and server costs. SAFEF said it intends to keep the pricing affordable so that the labour and productivity gains outweigh the fees.
The federation hopes to expand the app to cater to vegetable farms next.
“We want everybody to have skin in the game,” Mr Cheong said. “We'll find a plan that ensures the amount of effort a farm saves is commensurate with the subscription it takes.”
Apart from digitalisation, SAFEF is also exploring new species that could diversify Singapore's aquaculture industry and meet consumer demand.
One species under evaluation is the Chinese perch, also known as the Mandarin fish or Guihua Yu, a freshwater fish native to China.
The federation hopes to eventually establish a commercial supply of the species in Singapore, expanding the range of locally farmed seafood available to consumers.