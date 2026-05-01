Urban farming providers in Singapore see rise in micro-garden demand

SINGAPORE: A school corridor might not seem like a place for farming, but at Bukit View Primary School, unused space has been transformed into rows of thriving leafy greens.

The vegetables and herbs – including romaine lettuce and thyme – grown in a vertical garden, can be harvested every three weeks.

Such micro-gardens are becoming more common in Singapore, found in places such as schools, companies and community spaces.

STUDENTS, SENIORS WORKING TOGETHER

At the school in Bukit Batok, around 220 Primary 4 students take turns to manage the garden. They are involved in every step, from preparing seedlings and transplanting vegetables to harvesting them.

“I hope to see more urban farms in our school, as this way we can have more plants and also eat them. And I hope we can, next time, (grow) more of these plants around our school,” said student Valen Tan.

Supporting them is a group of “silver farmers” – seniors from a nearby active ageing centre. Five of them are assigned every week to guide the students and help maintain the farm.

The school’s principal Teo Eng Hui said the partnership helps address the challenge of keeping the farm running outside term time.

“School holidays (are) always a tricky part in school gardens,” Ms Teo added.

Alongside seniors, the school also works with parents to help maintain the garden during school holidays.