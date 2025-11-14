Commentary: Why high-tech farms fell short of Singapore’s ‘30 by 30’ goal

SINGAPORE: Last week’s announcement by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu marks a turning point in Singapore’s strategy for food security.

The familiar “30 by 30” target, which envisioned Singapore producing 30 per cent of its nutritional needs by 2030, is being replaced with more focused goals: 20 per cent for fibre and 30 per cent for protein by 2035.

As of 2024, 8 per cent of the fibre consumed in Singapore was homegrown, and for protein, the figure was 26 per cent.

It is a moment that made me pause not just as someone working in urban farming, but as someone who has watched our food systems evolve from the ground up.

For years, we leaned heavily on high-tech farming as the silver bullet. But the recent struggles of high-tech farms have reminded us, sometimes painfully, that building a resilient food system requires more than engineering. It requires humility, ecological wisdom and a willingness to rethink what “local food” really means.