Singapore's core inflation unchanged at 0.6% in June, lower than poll forecast

SINGAPORE: Singapore's key consumer price gauge came in at 0.6 per cent in June, official data showed on Wednesday (Jul 23), lower than economists' forecasts.

The core inflation rate, which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs, compared with a forecast of 0.7 per cent in a Reuters poll of economists.



Higher inflation in retail and other goods was offset by lower inflation in all other major core consumer price index categories, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

The core inflation rate in June was identical to that in May.

Meanwhile, headline inflation was 0.8 per cent in annual terms in June, lower than economists' forecast of 0.9 per cent. It was also unchanged from May.

Apart from core inflation remaining unchanged, higher transport inflation was offset by lower accommodation inflation, said MAS and MTI.