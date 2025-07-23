Singapore's core inflation unchanged at 0.6% in June, lower than poll forecast

SINGAPORE: Singapore's key consumer price gauge came in at 0.6 per cent in June, official data showed on Wednesday (Jul 23), lower than economists' forecasts.
The core inflation rate, which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs, compared with a forecast of 0.7 per cent in a Reuters poll of economists.
Higher inflation in retail and other goods was offset by lower inflation in all other major core consumer price index categories, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).
The core inflation rate in June was identical to that in May.
Meanwhile, headline inflation was 0.8 per cent in annual terms in June, lower than economists' forecast of 0.9 per cent. It was also unchanged from May.
Apart from core inflation remaining unchanged, higher transport inflation was offset by lower accommodation inflation, said MAS and MTI.
"Although the ongoing trade conflicts could be inflationary for some economies, their impact on Singapore's import prices is likely to be offset by the disinflationary drags exerted by weaker global demand," they said.
Domestically, unit labour costs are "projected to rise gradually" as nominal wage growth continues to ease, even as productivity increases.
Enhanced government subsidies for essential services such as public healthcare, preschool education and public transport will also continue to dampen services inflation, according to MAS and MTI.
The latest data was released a week ahead of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's review of its policy settings on Jul 30.
At the previous review in April, the MAS loosened monetary policy for the second time this year.
It also reduced its forecasts for both core and headline inflation this year to 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent.
At the same time, MTI downgraded its economic growth forecast for 2025 to 0 per cent to 2 per cent.